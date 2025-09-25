BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,367 Increased By 71.2 (0.44%)
BR30 53,503 Increased By 856.4 (1.63%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-25

Flood havoc: PM urges IMF to factor impact into its review

APP Published 25 Sep, 2025 05:59am

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Pakistan was making steady progress towards meeting the various targets and commitments under the IMF programme, however, the impact of the recent floods on Pakistan’s economy must be factored into the IMF’s review.

The Prime Minister, in a meeting with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly here, appreciated the IMF’s longstanding constructive partnership with Pakistan, which had further strengthened under incumbent Chief’s leadership.

He acknowledged the IMF’s timely support under various instruments, including the Standby Arrangement for USD3 billion in FY2024 followed by the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of USD7 billion and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) of USD1.4 billion.

“Today, with the institution of deep-rooted structural reforms, Pakistan’s economy was showing positive signs of stabilization and was now moving towards recovery,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said and appreciated the IMF’s support in this regard that had been instrumental in guiding the government’s economic reform efforts.

The IMF Managing Director expressed her sympathy to all people affected by the floods and noted the importance of the damage assessment to underpin recovery priorities.

The IMF Chief commended the Prime Minister’s commitment to pursuing sound macro-economic policies and reiterated the IMF’s continued support as Pakistan advances the necessary economic reforms to ensure sustainable long-term economic growth.

IMF Kristalina Georgieva floods UNGA EFF PM Shehbaz Sharif IMF and Pakistan Floods in Pakistan RSF floods 2025

Comments

200 characters

Flood havoc: PM urges IMF to factor impact into its review

PM vows to implement World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework

Rs1.225trn deal inked to reduce power sector’s CD

Joint Chambers of Commerce & Industry at global level: DGTO invites proposals on formulating new framework

Govt launches scheme to promote affordable housing finance

Senate panel for revisiting PRI policy framework

Rs3.5bn subsidy approved for Raast Person-to-Merchant QR payments

BCBS phase II reforms: SBP issues revised instructions

CII clarifies no final decision yet on WHT issue

PM meets Chinese premier, UN chief

Read more stories