US Navy ship arrives at Karachi Port

ISLAMABAD: The US Navy ship USS Wayne E. Meyer arrived at Karachi Port on a two-day visit, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing maritime cooperation between the United States Navy and the Pakistan Navy.

Upon its arrival on Wednesday, the vessel and its crew were warmly received by senior officials of the Pakistan Navy. The US Chargé d’Affaires and representatives from the US Consulate were also present at the welcoming ceremony.

During the ship’s stay in Karachi, the crew will participate in a series of professional engagements, including joint exercises, training sessions, and knowledge-sharing activities, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and strengthening operational capabilities between the two navies.

The visit will conclude with a naval exercise (PASSEX) in the North Arabian Sea, featuring participation from the USS Wayne E. Meyer and Pakistan Navy vessels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025