PFASA to play role in financial reforms, funding: Minister

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2025 05:59am

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has said that the Punjab Financial Advisory Services Authority will play a crucial role in financial reforms and ensuring transparent funding for public welfare projects.

He expressed these views while addressing the Punjab Financial Advisory Services (PFAS) Board, which was held here on Wednesday to deliberate on establishing the authority to implement the Punjab Financial Advisory Services Act of 2025. Participants included the Punjab Finance Secretary, Punjab Industries and Production Secretary, Punjab Housing Secretary, the Punjab Revenue Authority Chairperson and the private members.

The Minister emphasised that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is dedicated to creating a transparent, modern, and sustainable financial structure for the people of the province. He noted that the Punjab Financial Advisory Services Authority will play a crucial role in financial reforms and ensuring transparent funding for public welfare projects.

Additionally, the meeting addressed important issues such as budget management, monitoring development expenditures, and granting fiscal autonomy to local governments. The Minister reiterated that the Punjab government is committed to utilising public resources transparently, ensuring that the benefits of every development project directly reach the people.

