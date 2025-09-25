Medium-term impacts of NPGP discussed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), on Wednesday, held a seminar under the theme, “Evaluating the Medium-Term Impacts of the National Poverty Graduation Programme: A State-led Asset Transfer Programme.”

The seminar discussed the medium-term impacts of the NPGP.

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, PIDE, Dr Nasir Iqbal claimed the programme has resulted in a significant positive impact on the economic well-being of beneficiaries.

He warned that the programme’s long-term sustainability faces critical challenges. Vulnerability to climate shock has left many households falling back into poverty due to the absence of protective mechanisms, as such, he said.

Dr Iqbal said that the model needs to be reimagined for scalability and resilience.

Project Director NPGP Saeed Uddin highlighted future programme adaptations, including offering smaller livestock options for quicker income generation and digital skills training.

The event’s moderator, Dr Faheem Jehangir, said that while BISP provided unconditional cash for consumption smoothing, NPGP focused on sustainable economic empowerment. He also highlighted targeting challenges involving large-scale social protection systems.

