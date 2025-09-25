54 GCUF researchers ranked among world’s top scientists

FAISALABAD: The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has marked a significant milestone as 54 of its faculty members have been ranked among the world’s top two percent scientists. The global list was issued by Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier.

According to the university administration, this recognition highlights the global impact of the institution’s research and the academic contributions of its faculty in diverse fields of knowledge.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam congratulated the researchers on the achievement, stating that the recognition reflects the commitment, dedication and excellence of GCUF’s faculty members.

“Our scholars are not only contributing to the advancement of knowledge but also uplifting the name of Pakistan in the international academic community,” he remarked.

The vice chancellor further said that the university is committed to strengthening a research culture, encouraging innovation and preparing the next generation of scholars to meet global challenges.

This is the first time such a large number of researchers from GCUF have been included in the prestigious international ranking, which is regarded as one of the most credible references for evaluating research performance worldwide.

