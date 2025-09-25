PIA to resume UK operations next month after TCO approval

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has received official Third Country Operator (TCO) approval from British aviation authorities, paving the way for the national carrier to resume direct flight operations to the United Kingdom after years of suspension.

According to the PIA spokesperson, PIA will launch its UK operations next month with a phased approach, beginning with direct flights to Manchester.

The airline plans to subsequently expand its network to include Birmingham and London, creating a comprehensive UK service network for Pakistani travellers.

The British Department of Transport formally notified PIA of the approval yesterday, granting comprehensive authorization that will allow the airline to operate not only passenger services but also cargo flights between Pakistan and the UK, said PIA spokesperson.

In addition to the TCO approval, the British Department of Transport has issued PIA a five-year ACC3 certificate for security and cargo operations. This certification demonstrates international aviation authorities’ complete confidence in PIA’s flight operations and safety standards.

The ACC3 certification is particularly significant as it validates PIA’s cargo handling capabilities and security protocols, essential for maintaining regular commercial operations in the competitive UK market, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025