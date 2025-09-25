BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,354 Increased By 57.3 (0.35%)
BR30 53,421 Increased By 775.1 (1.47%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-25

Provinces asked to provide security to SC former judges

Fazal Sher Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 07:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has asked all provincial governments to provide security to former judges of the Supreme Court (SC).

According to the directives, each former judge will be assigned three police personnel for round-the-clock protection. The Interior Ministry has dispatched official letters to the Chief Commissioner and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, as well as to the Additional Chief Secretaries of the Home Departments and IGPs of all four provinces.

The development follows a letter sent by the Registrar of the Supreme Court on September 5, requesting lifetime security for former judges and their widows. Subsequently, on September 11, the Interior Ministry prioritized the request and instructed immediate implementation of security measures.

However, in a second letter dated September 17, the Supreme Court’s Registrar withdrew the earlier request regarding security for the widows of former judges. The Interior Ministry acted upon the Supreme Court’s revised directive and issued a formal notification for the provision of security, now limited to former judges only.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ministry of Interior provinces SC former judges Judges security

Comments

200 characters

Provinces asked to provide security to SC former judges

Rs1.225trn deal inked to reduce power sector’s CD

Joint Chambers of Commerce & Industry at global level: DGTO invites proposals on formulating new framework

Senate panel for revisiting PRI policy framework

Rs3.5bn subsidy approved for Raast Person-to-Merchant QR payments

BCBS phase II reforms: SBP issues revised instructions

CII clarifies no final decision yet on WHT issue

PM meets Chinese premier, UN chief

Local consumption: Goods imported thru Sost border to get tax relief

NA panel slams unannounced power load-shedding

Judges cannot issue writ or act against peers in same court: SC

Read more stories