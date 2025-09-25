Provinces asked to provide security to SC former judges

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has asked all provincial governments to provide security to former judges of the Supreme Court (SC).

According to the directives, each former judge will be assigned three police personnel for round-the-clock protection. The Interior Ministry has dispatched official letters to the Chief Commissioner and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, as well as to the Additional Chief Secretaries of the Home Departments and IGPs of all four provinces.

The development follows a letter sent by the Registrar of the Supreme Court on September 5, requesting lifetime security for former judges and their widows. Subsequently, on September 11, the Interior Ministry prioritized the request and instructed immediate implementation of security measures.

However, in a second letter dated September 17, the Supreme Court’s Registrar withdrew the earlier request regarding security for the widows of former judges. The Interior Ministry acted upon the Supreme Court’s revised directive and issued a formal notification for the provision of security, now limited to former judges only.

