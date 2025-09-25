Educational institutions: EPA makes placement of waste segregation bins mandatory

LAHORE: To prevent and control pollution and promote sustainable development, the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has made the placement of waste segregation bins in educational institutions mandatory.

According to the EPA on Wednesday, in this regard, EPA Director General Imran Hamid Sheikh issued an order. Among the key points from the new directive are: a ban on outdated waste disposal methods in educational institutions, with mandatory implementation of a new colour-coded waste segregation system.

Thus, schools, colleges, and private institutions are required to install five-colour bins by September 30, 2025, and failure to comply will result in disciplinary action. Institutions that fail to comply with the order may face fines of up to Rs500,000, along with an additional daily penalty of Rs1,000 for continued violations.

Moreover, starting October 1, EPA field officers will conduct inspections at schools to verify the presence of garbage bins. The mandated waste segregation system includes: yellow bins for paper; green bins for glass; khaki bins for organic waste; red bins for metal; and orange bins for plastic.

The EPA said that the Punjab Waste Management Helpline is available to assist institutions with regular garbage collection. “In addition to waste segregation, educational institutions are required to educate both students and teachers about the importance of environmental awareness. Only those institutions that fully adhere to these regulations will be designated as ‘Smart Waste Certified’, it added.

According to the EPA, institutions that receive this certification must display the ‘Smart Waste Certificate’ prominently at their main entrance for parents and students to see. This initiative will help reduce environmental pollution, increase waste recycling rates, and make valuable resources reusable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025