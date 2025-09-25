BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
FPCCI, ICC hold techpreneurship moot: Future of regional digital transformation discussed

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2025 07:43am

KARACHI: International findings for startups has shrunk to USD 35 million during ongoing fiscal year, which is almost 90 percent less of total funding reported three years ago, due to currency depreciation.

These views were expressed at a techpreneurship conference held at the Expo Centre Karachi as part of ITCN Asia Karachi 2025, marking a significant milestone for technology and economic development across Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries.

The event, jointly organised by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, brings together leading technology entrepreneurs, banking executives, and government officials to discuss the future of digital transformation in the region.

Yusuf Khalawi, Secretary General of the Islamic Chamber, emphasised the transformative potential of the partnership, stating that techpreneurship and strategic cooperation would usher in “a new era of technology and economic development” across OIC member countries.

The conference features presentations on innovation and technology leadership as part of the BOE Series Asia, highlighting Pakistan’s growing role as a regional tech hub.

Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, Senior Vice President of FPCCI, outlined the immense potential for Pakistan’s agricultural sector through technology adoption. He noted that agricultural technology development could lead to substantial increases in Pakistani crop production, positioning techpreneurship as “the engine of Pakistan’s economy.”

The conference features significant participation from Pakistan’s banking sector, with Al Baraka Bank Pakistan taking a prominent role in discussions on financial technology. Muhammad Atif Hanif, President of Al Baraka Bank Pakistan, described techpreneurship as “the pillar of Pakistan’s digital transformation.”

Muhammad Amir Nizam, Group Director of E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan, highlighted the broader economic impact of the country’s technology sector. He emphasised that “Pakistan’s IT sector is not just an industry but an engine of economic transformation, increasing exports and creating jobs.”

The ITCN Asia Karachi 2025 conference represents a major gathering of stakeholders committed to advancing technology entrepreneurship across the Islamic world, with Pakistan positioned as a key player in the region’s digital future.

The event continues through the week at Karachi’s Expo Centre, with additional sessions planned on emerging technologies, startup ecosystems, and cross-border collaboration opportunities.

