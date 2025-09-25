BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
The missing link in Pakistan’s plastic regulation

Ebadat Ur Rehman Babar Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 06:38am

In Pakistan, the plastic crisis has now taken the form that is almost impossible to see, yet no less threatening: microplastic particles smaller than 5 millimeters have made their way into our rivers, food, air, and bodies.

Microplastics that were once viewed as a far-off danger come closer every day, finding their way into bottled water, freshwater fish, city soil, and even local air in places like Lahore and Karachi.

In Pakistan, however, there is currently no concrete policy to monitor, control, and minimize this increasing menace. Scientific concerns and increasing research going into microplastics have been avoided on a national and even provincial environmental agenda in Pakistan, making it a blind spot as an urgent public health concern.

Microplastics are the remnants of bigger plastic waste, such as bottles, bags, packaging, or deliberately produced particles found in cosmetic products, as well as industrial abrasives and synthetic materials. Such particles do not degrade into nature and can last for decades and are currently detected in the blood, lungs, placentas, and feces of humans across the globe. Pakistan is not an exception to this.

The extent of microplastic debris in the Ravi and Indus rivers, seafood, and drinking water has been proved by studies conducted by local universities and independent researchers alike.

A 2024 study reported shocking levels of contamination in freshwater fish. Such discoveries are not only of academic interest, but they also forewarn of actual threats to food safety, human health, and environmental integrity, particularly among the most vulnerable sectors of the population, who lack access to water filtration or alternative protein sources.

Although Pakistan has taken steps in this direction, including banning plastic bags in several provinces, these actions are incoherent, poorly implemented, and concentrated on visible litter. Microplastic has no regulatory definition, no regime of monitoring, and no obligation on industries to report microplastic discharges, whether through wastewater, emissions, or product manufacture. This is more than a scientific oversight; it is a policy failure that leaves local governments powerless against a growing contamination crisis.

The PEPA 1997, which is currently used to provide the backbone of environmental laws in the country, began its operation in the pre-microplastic era. Similarly, there are no thresholds or testing requirements in the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) to inform the level of microplastic particles in water, air, or soil.

The lack of law and regulation regarding microplastics has drastic implications. The water filtration plants are not designed to filter microplastics, industrial facilities are not patrolled for monitoring synthetic fiber discharge, and the general population remains ignorant of the health issues involved in daily exposures.

By ignoring microplastics, Pakistan also risks closing itself off from international climate and environment financing. Major funds like the GEF and GCF are increasingly prioritizing microplastic pollution, but Pakistan’s blind spot excludes it from tapping into these resources.

Meanwhile, others are moving ahead: the European Union has begun phasing out microplastics in cosmetics and consumer products; the United States banned microbeads in rinse-off products in 2015; and countries such as Indonesia and India have initiated monitoring networks and public awareness campaigns.

It is time for Pakistan to act. A National Microplastics Monitoring and Response Programme should be established under the Ministry of Climate Change and Pak-EPA in collaboration with accredited universities. Such a programme would standardize sampling, reporting, and public information sharing, providing the evidence base for effective policymaking.

Equally urgent is the need to introduce Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) systems that hold manufacturers, importers, and retailers accountable for products that generate microplastics.

The textile industry, one of the largest microfiber polluters, must face stricter wastewater treatment standards, including mandatory filtration technologies. Updating laws, enforcing standards, and embedding accountability across sectors would provide the integrated approach Pakistan needs to confront this crisis.

Microplastics are not just an environmental hazard; they are a public health threat, a financial burden, and a governance failure. If Pakistan continues to ignore microplastics, it risks trading one plastic crisis for another, hidden in every breath and every meal.

With 33 million Pakistanis living in flood-prone regions and food and water insecurity on the rise, ignoring microplastics will only deepen vulnerabilities. The challenge ahead is both scientific and institutional: to identify, regulate, and respond.

Ebadat Ur Rehman Babar

The writer is a Sustainability Consultant and a Research Associate at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute SDPI

