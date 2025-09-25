Pakistani agriculture at the mercy of floods

Pakistan’s agriculture has once again come under the grip of a natural disaster. The recent floods not only ravaged villages but also devastated the fields that for decades had been the livelihood of farmers and the backbone of the national economy. This disaster was not merely a surge of water; it was a storm that stripped the soil of its fertility, buried seeds and left the fields barren.

Now as the waters recede the reality appears harsher than ever: sand-covered lands, diseased animals, ruined homes and destitute farmers all presenting a grim picture of the impending crisis.

According to the latest figures, nearly 1.3 million acres of farmland has been submerged resulting in an estimated 15 to 20 percent decline in overall crop production. Cotton has been hit particularly hard with some regions expected to face a 35 to 40 percent reduction in yield. Rice and other cultivated crops have also suffered extensive losses. Overall, the economy is projected to incur an initial setback of around 409 billion rupees (approximately 1.4 billion USD).

The implication is clear: reduced domestic output will increase reliance on imports, strain foreign exchange reserves and drive food prices even higher. Beyond the numbers lies a deeper concern: the interruption of supply chains, the displacement of farm labour and the erosion of farmer confidence, all of which slow down recovery and make each subsequent season harder to restart.

The damage to livestock is equally severe. Reports indicate that about 5,500 animals have been lost so far while nearly 516,000 livestock had to be relocated or evacuated to safe areas. The destruction of fodder crops has made feeding the surviving animals extremely difficult.

Since livestock provide milk, meat and a steady income for rural households, these losses will cause an adverse impact not only on local livelihoods but also on the nationwide production of dairy and meat. It is feared that milk and meat output could decline by 10 to 15 percent, exacerbating food security challenges. Equally concerning is the time required for herd rebuilding, which is a slow process and cannot be achieved in a single season.

Agricultural infrastructure has also been heavily disrupted. Canals and watercourses have been breached, tube wells and water pumps destroyed or rendered unusable and access roads and small bridges leading to farmlands have collapsed. Seed and fertilizer stocks have been damaged or lost while farmers who had stored seed for the next crop are left empty-handed. In such conditions mounting debt burdens and unaffordable electricity bills have left farmers powerless. Without immediate debt relief and concessions in power tariffs the process of agricultural recovery will face serious hurdles.

Human and animal health risks are also rising. Stagnant water is fueling the spread of epidemics. In rural areas cases of dengue, malaria and cholera are increasing while livestock are suffering from hemorrhagic septicemia and other infectious diseases.

Sick farmers and diseased animals both pose major obstacles to recovery for without a healthy workforce and resilient livestock neither crop rehabilitation nor economic revival is possible.

All these factors point to the reality that flood damages are not confined to standing crops alone. They have struck at every dimension of agriculture, livestock, food security and the economy.

The solution does not lie in temporary relief but in a long-term comprehensive and effective policy: land rehabilitation, timely provision of seeds and fertilizers, livestock recovery and vaccination, rapid fodder production programs, restoration of agricultural infrastructure and relief in farmers’ debts and power bills. These measures are indispensable.

Pakistan must acknowledge the fact that floods are fast becoming a climatic norm. Unless urgent attention is given to improved water management, strengthening of dams and embankments, modern agricultural research, quality seed development, effective climate forecasting systems and veterinary services every new flood will continue to weaken our agriculture and economy even further.

The path ahead is undoubtedly challenging but with resilience, planning and investment in climate-smart practices Pakistan can transform this recurring trial into an opportunity to build a stronger and more secure agricultural future.

