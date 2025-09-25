National Newspaper Readership Day: Message from Mir Sarfraz Bugti Chief Minister Balochistan

TEXT: I am pleased to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) for observing National Newspaper Readership Day on 25th September each year. This initiative has played a vital role in highlighting the importance of reading newspapers as a reliable source of information in today’s fast-changing world.

In an age where misinformation and fake news spread rapidly and create confusion in society, the role of newspapers as an authentic and credible medium has become even more significant. Newspapers not only inform citizens with accuracy but also help shape an educated, responsible, and enlightened society.

I urge the people of Balochistan, especially the youth, to cultivate the habit of reading newspapers daily. This practice will broaden their knowledge, sharpen their critical thinking, and strengthen their understanding of national and global affairs. By rejecting fake news and relying on credible journalism, we can collectively contribute towards building a more informed and cohesive society.

On this occasion, I commend the APNS for its continued efforts to promote the culture of newspaper reading across Pakistan. The Government of Balochistan fully supports this noble initiative and will continue to encourage awareness campaigns that highlight the importance of credible information and responsible journalism.

Let us all pledge to value newspapers as a cornerstone of democracy and a bridge between the people and the truth.

