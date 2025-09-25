National Newspaper Readership Day: Message from Syed Murad Ali Shah Chief Minister Sindh

TEXT: I am pleased to join the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) in celebrating National Newspaper Readership Day - a meaningful occasion that underscores the enduring importance of newspapers in cultivating an informed, engaged, and thoughtful society.

For generations, newspapers have been indispensable pillars of education and trustworthy sources of information. In an era defined by rapid digital transformation, they continue to shine as beacons of credible, fact-based journalism - essential for fostering critical thinking and encouraging informed public discourse.

Sindh, a province with a rich cultural and intellectual heritage, has long recognise the vital role newspapers play in keeping citizens abreast of crucial social, political, and economic developments. Newspapers amplify diverse voices, connect local realities to global conversations, and serve as a reliable archive of our collective history and progress.

The role of newspapers as watchdogs of transparency and accountability cannot be overstated. Their contribution to good governance and democratic advancement remains fundamental, firmly establishing newspapers as a cornerstone of our democracy.

In an age where misinformation spreads rapidly online, promoting newspaper readership is not only necessary but also a shared responsibility. By fostering a culture of reading, especially among the youth, we lay the foundation for a more knowledgeable, tolerant, and responsible society. I commend APNS for its unwavering commitment to promoting literacy, safeguarding press freedom, and championing responsible journalism across Pakistan.

The Government of Sindh stands resolutely behind initiatives aimed at enhancing education, awareness, and civic participation throughout our province.

Let us all work together to preserve and strengthen the tradition of newspaper readership, ensuring that truth, knowledge, and informed dialogue remain the guiding lights of our collective future.

