BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,367 Increased By 71.2 (0.44%)
BR30 53,503 Increased By 856.4 (1.63%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners, defence stocks lifts FTSE 100, investors assess Fed Chair’s remarks

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 09:42pm

Britain’s FTSE 100 closed higher on Wednesday, led by miners and defence stocks, while investors assessed corporate updates and measured comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The benchmark FTSE 100 reversed earlier losses to gain 0.3%.

An index of industrial metal miners rose 3% after copper prices on the London Metal Exchange jumped to their highest level in over 15 months.

Antofagasta gained the most in the FTSE 100 with a 9.3% rise, while Glencore added nearly 3%.

Miner Anglo American rose 4.7% after Angola’s state diamond firm Endiama bid for a minority stake in its diamond unit - De Beers.

The aerospace and defence sector rose 1.3%, mirroring gains in European peers after U.S. President Donald Trump, in an abrupt rhetorical shift, said he believed Ukraine could retake all of its territory now occupied by Russia.

Babcock International Group was among the top FTSE gainers, up 4.3%, while BAE Systems rose 2.2%.

Wall Street’s main indexes were subdued in choppy trading on the day. .N

Traders were digesting comments made on Tuesday by Powell, who said the central bank needed to continue balancing the competing risks of high inflation and a weakening job market in its coming interest rate decisions — offering little clarity on the future path of rates.

Still, investors expect the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates in its remaining two meetings of the year.

Among individual stocks, Britain’s JD Sports Fashion reported a 13.5% fall in first-half profit. Shares of the British sportswear retailer were down 0.8%.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 closed down 0.02%.

Pinewood Technologies slipped the most in the FTSE 250, down 14.9%, after the British auto retailer projected its 2025 EBITDA below analysts’ consensus, according to Berenberg.

Baltic Classifieds Group’s fell 5.1%, after the company reported results below expectations.

Conversely, Goodwin jumped 19.7% in the FTSE 250, after the mechanical engineering firm announced that its unit - Goodwin Steel Castings, had entered a strategic collaboration with Northrop Grumman International Trading.

London stocks FTSE 100 FTSE 100 index

Comments

200 characters

Miners, defence stocks lifts FTSE 100, investors assess Fed Chair’s remarks

At UN, Pakistan, Arab states back Trump-led push for Gaza peace, reconstruction

Pakistan govt urges pharma industry to scale up exports in $2.5trn global market

Bulls charge ahead as KSE-100 rises over 900 points

Rupee’s 33-session winning streak ends with slight dip against US dollar

Pakistan drugmakers bet $500 million on exports as economy slows: report

13 terrorists killed in security operation in DI Khan: ISPR

PIA Holding to transfer Precision Engineering Complex to PAF entity

Pakistan launches ‘Mera Ghar – Mera Ashiana’ to boost affordable housing

Pakistan, Poland eye deeper cooperation in trade, energy, and mining

PIA gets UK approval for direct flights

Read more stories