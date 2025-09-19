Four ‘Indian-sponsored’ terrorists killed in Khuzdar operation: ISPR

At least four Indian-sponsored terrorists have been killed in Khuzdar operation, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Khuzdar district of Balochistan on September 17, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

“During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” it said.

5 killed, 2 injured in blast at Chaman taxi stand

The ISPR said weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice,” it added.