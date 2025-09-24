BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,367 Increased By 71.2 (0.44%)
BR30 53,503 Increased By 856.4 (1.63%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian court dismisses X’s petition about content removal mechanism

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 04:51pm

BENGALURU: An Indian court rejected a legal challenge by Elon Musk’s X against the country’s new content moderation mechanism, dealing a setback to the social media firm in one of its biggest markets.

Filed in March, the company’s case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the Karnataka High Court had targeted the entire basis for tightened internet censorship in India.

“The content on social media needs to be regulated, and its regulation is a must,” senior judge Justice M Nagaprasanna said, as he ruled that the petition lacked merit.

Since 2023, India has ramped up efforts to police the internet by allowing many more officials to file takedown orders and to submit them directly to tech firms through a government website launched in October.

social media Indian court social media platforms X

Comments

200 characters

Indian court dismisses X’s petition about content removal mechanism

Bulls charge ahead as KSE-100 rises over 900 points

Rupee’s winning streak ends with slight dip against US dollar

PIA Holding to transfer Precision Engineering Complex to PAF entity

Pakistan launches ‘Mera Ghar – Mera Ashiana’ to boost affordable housing

PIA gets UK approval for direct flights

Govt gives $30 billion export target to pharma industry, pushes for local vaccine manufacturing

Amreli Steel’s board approves restructuring of Rs22.6 billion debt

Power Holding Ltd approves early redemption of Rs400bn Pakistan Energy Sukuk

Pakistan’s Cnergyico orders second US oil cargo, eyes more

Mari says no formal decision yet on gas allocation

Read more stories