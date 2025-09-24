Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Wednesday at Rs398,800 after hitting record-high the previous day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs341,906, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs398,800 after a single-day rise of Rs5,100.

The international rate of gold also remained the same at $3,770 per ounce (with a premium of $20).

Meanwhile, silver price stayed stable at Rs4,637.

Moreover, international gold fell on Wednesday as investors booked profits after hitting a record high in the previous session, while markets weighed U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious remarks on potential interest rate cuts.

Spot gold slipped 0.3% at $3,753.22 per ounce, as of 0224 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $3,790.82 on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.8% to $3,785.90.