BML 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
BOP 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
CNERGY 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
CPHL 98.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.97%)
DCL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
DGKC 257.76 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (1.96%)
FCCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.29%)
FFL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
GCIL 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (1.94%)
KEL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.29%)
KOSM 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 108.06 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.02%)
NBP 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.12%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
PIBTL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
POWER 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
PPL 194.99 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.46%)
PREMA 48.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
PRL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.37%)
PTC 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
SNGP 139.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.41%)
SSGC 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.27%)
TELE 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
TPLP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
TREET 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.34%)
TRG 79.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.85%)
BR100 16,427 Increased By 130.2 (0.8%)
BR30 53,749 Increased By 1103.3 (2.1%)
KSE100 158,901 Increased By 956.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 48,444 Increased By 291.4 (0.61%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 24 Sep, 2025 02:06pm

Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Wednesday at Rs398,800 after hitting record-high the previous day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs341,906, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs398,800 after a single-day rise of Rs5,100.

The international rate of gold also remained the same at $3,770 per ounce (with a premium of $20).

Meanwhile, silver price stayed stable at Rs4,637.

Moreover, international gold fell on Wednesday as investors booked profits after hitting a record high in the previous session, while markets weighed U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious remarks on potential interest rate cuts.

Spot gold slipped 0.3% at $3,753.22 per ounce, as of 0224 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $3,790.82 on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.8% to $3,785.90.

Gold Gold Prices gold rates gold rate US gold rates gold prices in Pakistan gold spot rate gold rates in Pakistan Pakistan gold rate Gold prices today gold rates today record high gold rates

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Bulls charge ahead as KSE-100 rises over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee improves further against US dollar

PIA Holding to transfer Precision Engineering Complex to PAF entity

Pakistan launches ‘Mera Ghar – Mera Ashiana’ to boost affordable housing

PIA gets UK approval for direct flights

Govt gives $30 billion export target to pharma industry, pushes for local vaccine manufacturing

Power Holding Ltd approves early redemption of Rs400bn Pakistan Energy Sukuk

Pakistan’s Cnergyico orders second US oil cargo, eyes more

Mari says no formal decision yet on gas allocation

Trump meets Muslim leaders, including PM Shehbaz

Read more stories