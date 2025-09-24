BML 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
BOP 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
CNERGY 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
CPHL 98.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.97%)
DCL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
DGKC 257.76 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (1.96%)
FCCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.29%)
FFL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
GCIL 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (1.94%)
KEL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.29%)
KOSM 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 108.06 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.02%)
NBP 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.12%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
PIBTL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
POWER 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
PPL 194.99 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.46%)
PREMA 48.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
PRL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.37%)
PTC 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
SNGP 139.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.41%)
SSGC 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.27%)
TELE 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
TPLP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
TREET 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.34%)
TRG 79.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.85%)
BR100 16,427 Increased By 130.2 (0.8%)
BR30 53,749 Increased By 1103.3 (2.1%)
KSE100 158,901 Increased By 956.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 48,444 Increased By 291.4 (0.61%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Japan’s EV maker enters Pakistan with electric three-wheeler Kyoro

BR Web Desk Published 24 Sep, 2025 01:57pm

Terra Motors, a leading Japanese electric mobility company, has announced its entry into Pakistan’s market with the launch of its flagship electric three-wheeler, Kyoro.

According to a press statement released on Wednesday, Kyoro is Terra Motors’ next-generation electric three-wheeler, built for both passenger mobility and last-mile logistics.

“With a top speed of over 55km/h, an extended range of up to 200km per charge, and an 11.7kWh battery, Kyoro delivers reliable performance for diverse road conditions. Its 2-speed gearbox allows easy hill climbing with up to 22% gradeability and smooth yet quick acceleration, with 4-hour charging time, and low operating costs make it a compact three-wheeler,” read a statement.

Founded in April 2010 by Toru Tokushige, the Tokyo-based company operates production facilities in India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Japan. It serves markets across South and Southeast Asia, including India, Nepal, Taiwan, and Thailand, while steadily expanding its presence in South Asian and African countries.

Bestway Cement to enter Pakistan auto sector

Terra Motors said that expanding into Pakistan is its key mission and part of its growth strategy. The company shared that it is actively seeking sole distributor partners in Pakistan to accelerate the adoption of clean and modern transport solutions.

“As a Japanese company, we are proud to bring our advanced EV technology and trusted engineering to Pakistan,” said Go Suzuki, Managing Director of Terra Motors Corporation.

“We see Pakistan as one of the key markets where we can reshape the landscape of sustainable mobility in Asia. By launching Kyoro and collaborating with local partners, we aim to create jobs, reduce fuel dependency, and establish a cleaner, more efficient transport ecosystem.”

The Japanese company believes that its expansion into Pakistan also reflects the growing economic and business ties between the two countries.

The company said its entry will not only strengthen bilateral cooperation in technology, investment, and sustainable development, but would also encourage industrial growth through local value addition, skill development, and job creation.

Pakistan Electric vehicle auto sector EV market Pakistan auto sector Pakistan Japan Kyoro Terra Motors three wheelers

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s EV maker enters Pakistan with electric three-wheeler Kyoro

Bulls charge ahead as KSE-100 rises over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee improves further against US dollar

PIA Holding to transfer Precision Engineering Complex to PAF entity

Pakistan launches ‘Mera Ghar – Mera Ashiana’ to boost affordable housing

PIA gets UK approval for direct flights

Govt gives $30 billion export target to pharma industry, pushes for local vaccine manufacturing

Power Holding Ltd approves early redemption of Rs400bn Pakistan Energy Sukuk

Pakistan’s Cnergyico orders second US oil cargo, eyes more

Mari says no formal decision yet on gas allocation

Trump meets Muslim leaders, including PM Shehbaz

Read more stories