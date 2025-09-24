Japan’s EV maker enters Pakistan with electric three-wheeler Kyoro

Terra Motors, a leading Japanese electric mobility company, has announced its entry into Pakistan’s market with the launch of its flagship electric three-wheeler, Kyoro.

According to a press statement released on Wednesday, Kyoro is Terra Motors’ next-generation electric three-wheeler, built for both passenger mobility and last-mile logistics.

“With a top speed of over 55km/h, an extended range of up to 200km per charge, and an 11.7kWh battery, Kyoro delivers reliable performance for diverse road conditions. Its 2-speed gearbox allows easy hill climbing with up to 22% gradeability and smooth yet quick acceleration, with 4-hour charging time, and low operating costs make it a compact three-wheeler,” read a statement.

Founded in April 2010 by Toru Tokushige, the Tokyo-based company operates production facilities in India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Japan. It serves markets across South and Southeast Asia, including India, Nepal, Taiwan, and Thailand, while steadily expanding its presence in South Asian and African countries.

Terra Motors said that expanding into Pakistan is its key mission and part of its growth strategy. The company shared that it is actively seeking sole distributor partners in Pakistan to accelerate the adoption of clean and modern transport solutions.

“As a Japanese company, we are proud to bring our advanced EV technology and trusted engineering to Pakistan,” said Go Suzuki, Managing Director of Terra Motors Corporation.

“We see Pakistan as one of the key markets where we can reshape the landscape of sustainable mobility in Asia. By launching Kyoro and collaborating with local partners, we aim to create jobs, reduce fuel dependency, and establish a cleaner, more efficient transport ecosystem.”

The Japanese company believes that its expansion into Pakistan also reflects the growing economic and business ties between the two countries.

The company said its entry will not only strengthen bilateral cooperation in technology, investment, and sustainable development, but would also encourage industrial growth through local value addition, skill development, and job creation.