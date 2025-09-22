BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
Bestway Cement to enter Pakistan auto sector

Published 22 Sep, 2025 10:23am

Bestway Cement Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest cement producers, has announced to venture into the country’s auto sector with the incorporation of a new company and has committed Rs10 billion in this regard.

The listed company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Bestway Cement Limited, in their meeting held on Friday, September 19, 2025, has decided to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary as a private limited company to undertake business/investments in the automobile sector in Pakistan,” read the notice.

“To this end, to invest, subject to approval by the company’s shareholders under Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017 (read with Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations, 2017), equity of up to Rs4 billion in the said subsidiary and to extend to it a shareholder loan of up to Rs6 billion in aggregate,” Bestway added.

Bestway Cement Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1993. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cement.

The company is a subsidiary of Bestway International Holdings Limited (BIHL), which holds 56.43% of BWCL’s shares. BIHL is also a subsidiary of Bestway Group Limited (BGL), which is BWCL’s ultimate parent company.

Car sales in Pakistan surged by 62% year-on-year (YoY) and 27% month-on-month (MoM) in August 2025 amid improving consumer sentiment and availability of bank financing.

According to Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (pama) data, car sales (including LCVs, vans, and jeeps) stood at 14,050 units in August 2025, up from 8,699 units in August 2024 and 11,034 units in July 2025.

The PAMA’s report for August 2025 also revealed a 140% YoY increase in the truck sales to 596 units from 249 units recorded in August 2024.

