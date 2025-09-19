Ford recalls nearly 102,000 vehicles over risk of door trim detachment, NHTSA says

Ford Motor is recalling 101,944 Taurus sedans in the United States due to a defect that could cause door trim to detach while driving, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.

The issue involves the B-pillar trim on the driver and front passenger doors, which may come loose during vehicle operation.

Detached trim pieces could fall onto the road, causing a road hazard, NHTSA said in the notice.

The recall affects vehicles from model years 2016 through 2019, the US auto safety regulator said, adding that Ford dealers will inspect the affected vehicles and repair or replace the trim as needed, free of charge.