BML 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.84%)
BOP 25.55 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.99%)
CNERGY 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
CPHL 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.99%)
DCL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
DGKC 246.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.03%)
FCCL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.34%)
FFL 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.72%)
GCIL 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.61%)
HUBC 204.50 Increased By ▲ 6.81 (3.44%)
KEL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.91%)
KOSM 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 26.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.44%)
MLCF 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.31%)
NBP 189.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.06%)
PAEL 56.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.87%)
PIBTL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.12%)
POWER 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
PPL 194.40 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (1.39%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.76%)
PTC 25.90 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (6.85%)
SNGP 134.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.86%)
SSGC 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.83%)
TELE 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
TPLP 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
TREET 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.14%)
TRG 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.92%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
BR100 16,423 Increased By 116 (0.71%)
BR30 52,327 Increased By 789.9 (1.53%)
KSE100 158,352 Increased By 398.7 (0.25%)
KSE30 48,337 Increased By 138.3 (0.29%)
Business & Finance

Ford recalls nearly 102,000 vehicles over risk of door trim detachment, NHTSA says

  • Detached trim pieces could fall onto the road, causing a road hazard, NHTSA said in the notice
Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2025 12:38pm

Ford Motor is recalling 101,944 Taurus sedans in the United States due to a defect that could cause door trim to detach while driving, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.

The issue involves the B-pillar trim on the driver and front passenger doors, which may come loose during vehicle operation.

Detached trim pieces could fall onto the road, causing a road hazard, NHTSA said in the notice.

The recall affects vehicles from model years 2016 through 2019, the US auto safety regulator said, adding that Ford dealers will inspect the affected vehicles and repair or replace the trim as needed, free of charge.

