BML 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
BOP 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
CNERGY 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2%)
CPHL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.03%)
DCL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
DGKC 257.70 Increased By ▲ 4.89 (1.93%)
FCCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.2%)
FFL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
GCIL 33.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.73%)
HUBC 214.16 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (2.02%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 108.10 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.06%)
NBP 188.49 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.14%)
PAEL 54.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.54%)
PIBTL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
POWER 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
PPL 194.82 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (1.37%)
PREMA 49.24 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (2.97%)
PRL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.37%)
PTC 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.2%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
TPLP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
TREET 26.92 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.78%)
TRG 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.85%)
BR100 16,427 Increased By 130.2 (0.8%)
BR30 53,749 Increased By 1103.3 (2.1%)
KSE100 158,901 Increased By 956.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 48,444 Increased By 291.4 (0.61%)
Jordan issues tender to buy up to 120,000 tons wheat, traders say

  • The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is September 30
Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 01:35pm

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is September 30.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan purchased 60,000 tons in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat on Tuesday.

Wheat

