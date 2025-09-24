Markets
Jordan issues tender to buy up to 120,000 tons wheat, traders say
- The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is September 30
HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.
The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is September 30.
A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan purchased 60,000 tons in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat on Tuesday.
