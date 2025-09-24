BML 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
BOP 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
CNERGY 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
CPHL 98.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.97%)
DCL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
DGKC 257.76 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (1.96%)
FCCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.29%)
FFL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
GCIL 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (1.94%)
KEL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.29%)
KOSM 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 108.06 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.02%)
NBP 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.12%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
PIBTL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
POWER 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
PPL 194.99 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.46%)
PREMA 48.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
PRL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.37%)
PTC 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
SNGP 139.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.41%)
SSGC 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.27%)
TELE 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
TPLP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
TREET 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.34%)
TRG 79.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.85%)
BR100 16,427 Increased By 130.2 (0.8%)
BR30 53,749 Increased By 1103.3 (2.1%)
KSE100 158,901 Increased By 956.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 48,444 Increased By 291.4 (0.61%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Power Holding Ltd approves early redemption of Rs400bn Pakistan Energy Sukuk

BR Web Desk Published 24 Sep, 2025 01:17pm

In a key development, Power Holding Limited (PHL), an independent power producer (IPP), has approved the early redemption of Pakistan Energy Sukuk–I (PESC-I) and Pakistan Energy Sukuk–II (PESC-II) totalling Rs400 billion.

The redemption is subject to approval from Sukuk holders and regulatory authorities, read a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

In an emergent meeting held on Wednesday, the PHL board authorised management to proceed with the redemption process, which would see the company settle outstanding obligations of Rs200 billion under PESC-I, issued in March 2019 and Rs199.97 billion under PESC-II, issued in May 2020.

Revised IPP deals: PD anticipates Rs3.5trn savings over 3-20 years

The company said the decision is in line with the Pakistan Energy Sukuk Rules, 2019, as amended vide Notification bearing reference No. S.R.O. 1124(I)/2025 dated June 26, 2025.

PHL noted that once the required approvals are secured, the redemption date will be finalised in consultation with Meezan Bank Limited, which is acting as trustee and investment agent for both Sukuk issues. On the agreed date, the full principal, along with accrued profit/rental, will be paid to certificate holders.

“The early redemption is subject to obtaining approval from the requisite majority of certificate holders by way of extraordinary resolution, and to securing all necessary regulatory consents,” the company stated in its filing to the bourse.

PSX energy sector psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX stocks PSX notices PSX listed companies KE Retail Listed Short Term Sukuk Power Holdings Limited

Comments

200 characters

Power Holding Ltd approves early redemption of Rs400bn Pakistan Energy Sukuk

Bulls charge ahead as KSE-100 rises over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee improves further against US dollar

PIA Holding to transfer Precision Engineering Complex to PAF entity

Pakistan launches ‘Mera Ghar – Mera Ashiana’ to boost affordable housing

PIA gets UK approval for direct flights

Govt gives $30 billion export target to pharma industry, pushes for local vaccine manufacturing

Pakistan’s Cnergyico orders second US oil cargo, eyes more

Mari says no formal decision yet on gas allocation

Trump meets Muslim leaders, including PM Shehbaz

Read more stories