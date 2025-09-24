BML 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.81%)
BOP 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
CNERGY 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
CPHL 98.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.74%)
DCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
DGKC 256.16 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (1.33%)
FCCL 58.54 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.49%)
FFL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
GCIL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
HUBC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (2.42%)
KEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (8.4%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
LOTCHEM 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 107.86 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.83%)
NBP 188.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.17%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
PIBTL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
POWER 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
PPL 194.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.31%)
PREMA 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.8%)
PRL 35.79 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.22%)
PTC 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
SNGP 139.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.19%)
SSGC 44.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
TELE 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPLP 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
TREET 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
TRG 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.77%)
WTL 1.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,410 Increased By 113.9 (0.7%)
BR30 53,486 Increased By 840.3 (1.6%)
KSE100 158,876 Increased By 931.4 (0.59%)
KSE30 48,441 Increased By 288.6 (0.6%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China and Hong Kong stocks rebound, lifted by gains in tech shares

  • At the midday break, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.63% to 3,845.91 points
Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 11:52am

SHANGHAI: Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Wednesday, underpinned by strong gains in tech shares, while fresh signs of easing trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies also lent some support.

  • At the midday break, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.63% to 3,845.91 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.71%.

  • Gained were led by tech shares, with Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index jumping 4.94%? and CSI Info Tech sub-index bouncing 3.05%.

  • China’s CSI all share semiconductor, a sub-index tracking the sector, leapt 6.36%.

  • Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba announced on Wednesday its largest artificial intelligence language model to date, the Qwen3-Max, as the company accelerates a push into artificial intelligence technology. The Hong Kong-listed shares finished morning deals up 6.4% to notch their highest intraday level in nearly four years.

  • In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.91%, while the Hang Seng Tech index jumped 2.19%.

  • China announced on Tuesday it will forego asking for the benefits it gains from its developing country status at the World Trade Organization, state-run news agency Xinhua and the director-general of the WTO said.

  • “This essentially removes a point of contention between the US and China and provides some sign of two sides trying to improve relations with each other,” Maybank analysts said in a note.

  • Separately, with the Shanghai benchmark trading not far from a 10-year peak hit last week, it “has created a money-making effect that is gradually attracting investors off the sidelines, while other asset classes face redemption pressure,” said Lei Meng, China equity strategist at UBS Securities. “This indicates a shift in household wealth from conservative deposits and wealth management products to equities.”

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China and Hong Kong stocks rebound, lifted by gains in tech shares

Trump meets Muslim leaders, including PM Shehbaz

Bulls charge ahead as KSE-100 rises nearly 900 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee improves further against US dollar

PIA gets UK approval for direct flights

Govt to move IMF for restoration of wheat MSP system

Mari says no formal decision yet on gas allocation

Oil extends gains as data shows US crude stockpile drop

ECC clears revised financing: Reko Diq attracting new global interest

Circular debt ‘package’: Govt to sign Rs1.225trn pact with 18 banks today

Pakistan’s poverty reduction reversed by economic shocks, weak reforms: WB

Read more stories