BML 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
BOP 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.99%)
CPHL 97.86 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.61%)
DCL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
DGKC 248.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.13%)
FCCL 57.59 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
FFL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.74%)
GCIL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
HUBC 209.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.36%)
KEL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.4%)
KOSM 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 107.05 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.05%)
NBP 189.40 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.05%)
PAEL 54.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
POWER 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
PPL 193.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.26%)
PREMA 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.12%)
PRL 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.67%)
PTC 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.17%)
SNGP 137.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
SSGC 44.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
TELE 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
TPLP 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
TREET 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
TRG 82.70 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.05%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 16,389 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 53,049 Increased By 111.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 158,371 Decreased By -410.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 48,275 Decreased By -224.8 (-0.46%)
Sep 23, 2025
China, HK shares drop as tech drags, investors eye policy support

  • China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2% each
Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2025 12:32pm

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday, pressured by the tech sector despite news of Nvidia’s potential investment in OpenAI, as investors locked in profits following a sharp rally over the past two months and awaited fresh policy support.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2% each. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 1%.

  • Shares in onshore artificial intelligence firms dropped 2.5%, paring gains after a 61% rally year-to-date.

  • Semiconductor stocks fell 2.5%, despite gaining 42% so far this year and news of Nvidia’s planned $100 billion investment in OpenAI - a move that had boosted tech sentiment in other markets.

  • Investor sentiment was further dampened after a closely watched press conference by top financial regulators on Monday failed to offer any new policy support.

  • China equities are highly focused on macro policies, but policy measures have overall fallen short of expectations so far, according to UBS analysts.

  • Existing initiatives such as efforts to resolve local government debt and boost consumption have had limited marginal impact, they said. “Consensus suggests future incremental policies may focus on real estate and service consumption, although both face implementation challenges.”

  • China’s central bank head pledged on Monday to use a range of monetary policy tools to ensure ample liquidity, try to drive down funding costs and support economic recovery.

  • Tech majors traded in Hong Kong fell 2.2%, following an overnight drop of counterparts in New York.

  • Brokers listed in Hong Kong were down 3.1%, after Reuters reported China asked brokers to pause real-world asset business.

  • Shares of Nanjing Port Co Ltd and Ningbo Marine Co Ltd jumped 10% each, after state media reported an east China port launched its first arctic shipping route to Europe. Reuters

