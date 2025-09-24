Mari says no formal decision yet on gas allocation

Mari Energies, one of Pakistan’s largest exploration and production companies, said that no formal decision has yet been made on gas allocation, noting that recommendations from a committee led by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister are still under review by the Petroleum Division.

The E&P said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“It is clarified that no formal decision on the gas allocation by the government has so far been made,” read the notice.

MARI shared that the matter was discussed by a committee headed by the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister in a meeting held on September 16, 2025. “We understand that the committee’s recommendations will be shared with the Petroleum Division for consideration and further processing for approval of the government,” it added.

Earlier, Business Recorder, citing its sources, reported that the federal government has decided to allocate 222 MMCFD indigenous gas to three fertiliser plants from the Ghazij/ Shawal reservoir (Mari Gas Field) at OGRA’s prescribed price aimed at keeping in urea or DAP prices at a reasonable level.

The decision was finalised by a committee headed by Dar before being placed for approval before the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet.

Mari Energies Limited (Mari Energies), operator of the Mari Gas Field located in Ghotki district, Sindh, produces gas from four vertically stacked reservoirs: Habib Rahi Limestone (HRL), Sui Upper/ Main Limestone (SUL/ SML), Ghazij/ Shawal, and Goru-B Deep.

In December 2016, the ECC authorised Mari Energies to divert unutilised volumes of HRL gas to existing consumers, with preference for the fertiliser sector. Since then, Mari Energies has supplied HRL gas originally allocated to GENCO-II (Guddu) to Engro Fertiliser’s base plant on the Mari network.