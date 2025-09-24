United Airlines lifts brief ground stop after tech issue prompts FAA halt

United Airlines ended a short-lived ground stop on Wednesday after requesting the FAA to pause departures at US and Canadian airports due to a technological issue.

The airline did not specify the nature of the technology issue, which led to the grounding of flights for less than an hour. It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

This comes roughly a month after a glitch forced United Airlines to ground flights across major US airports including Newark, Denver, Houston and Chicago, causing widespread delays throughout its network in August.

The outage was resolved within a few hours.