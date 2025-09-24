BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
Macron says Trump should stop Gaza war if he wants Nobel peace prize

  • There is one person who can do something about it, and that is the U.S. president, Macron said
Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 08:14am
If US President Donald Trump really wants to win the Nobel peace prize, he needs to stop the war in Gaza, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Speaking to France’s BFM TV from New York, Macron said only Trump had the power to put pressure on Israel to end the war.

“There is one person who can do something about it, and that is the U.S. president,” Macron said.

“And the reason he can do more than us, is because we do not supply weapons that allow the war in Gaza to be waged. We do not supply equipment that allows war to be waged in Gaza. The United States of America does.”

Trump gave a combative, wide-ranging speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that rejected moves by Western allies to endorse a Palestinian state, saying that would be a reward for Hamas.

“We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately. We have to immediately negotiate peace,” Trump said.

Discussing Trump’s speech, Macron said: “I see an American president who is involved, who reiterated this morning from the podium: ‘I want peace. I have resolved seven conflicts’, who wants the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel Peace Prize is only possible if you stop this conflict,” Macron said.

Countries such as Cambodia, Israel and Pakistan are among those that have nominated Trump for the annual prize for brokering peace pacts or ceasefires.

Trump has said he deserves the Norwegian-bestowed accolade given to four of his White House predecessors.

“President Trump has done more for peace than everyone present at the United Nations combined,” said White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly.

“Only this president could have accomplished so much for global stability because he has effectively Made America Strong Again.”

