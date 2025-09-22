BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Opinion Print 2025-09-22

‘Pakistan’s voice of conscience at the UN’

Qamar Bashir Published 22 Sep, 2025 06:13am

This is apropos four letters to the Editor in a row from this writer carried by the newspaper in recent days. Let me add to what I have said in my previous letters that Ambassador Iftikhar’s diplomacy is marked by dignity. In confronting Israel, he did not descend into anger or hyperbole.

Instead, he marshaled facts, invoked moral clarity, and exposed propaganda with surgical precision. He reminded the world that the fight against terrorism cannot be equated with the slaughter of innocent civilians, and in doing so, he not only defended Pakistan’s honor but also gave voice to the millions of Palestinians trapped under bombardment and occupation.

His words carried the weight of truth, and truth compelled even Israel, often shielded by its allies, to apologize. This was Pakistan at its finest—firm, dignified, principled. It was not just defending its own history but championing the cause of justice for Palestine, exposing tyranny, and mobilising the conscience of the world.

For me, watching this unfold brought back that first impression I had of him in Islamabad, a man destined to leave his mark. He has not only fulfilled that promise but exceeded it, standing tall as a diplomat whose words moved nations and whose voice gave hope to the oppressed.

The United Nations may often be a theater of speeches with little consequence, but sometimes, words alter the moral landscape. Through Ambassador Asim Iftikhar, Pakistan has shown that truth, when spoken with conviction, can silence distortion, compel apologies, and remind the world that dignity and justice still matter. In that chamber, Pakistan’s voice was heard and respected.

It was the voice of a nation that has suffered and sacrificed, yet continues to stand for justice—not only for itself but for all oppressed peoples. And in that moment, Pakistan reminded the world that diplomacy, at its best, is not about power but about conscience, and that conscience, when articulated with courage, can still shake the foundations of injustice.

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

Israel UN UNITED NATIONS Palestinians

