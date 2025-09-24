UK flights: PIA unable to secure TCO licence

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has so far been unable to secure a Third Country Operator (TCO) license required to operate direct flights between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, while a private carrier has successfully obtained the approval, aviation sources said on Tuesday.

When contacted, a PIA spokesperson said the process is currently underway and expressed confidence that the airline is highly likely to receive the TCO approval in the coming days. The spokesperson added that once the license is granted, PIA will officially announce its UK flight schedule within a few weeks.

Officials confirmed that the UK Department for Transport (DfT) has already granted a TCO license to Airblue, allowing the private airline to launch direct flights from Pakistan to the UK.

Industry sources revealed that PIA is currently facing an aircraft shortage, limiting its ability to expand international operations. In contrast, Airblue plans to operate Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft on the route, with flights making a refueling stop in Türkiye before continuing to the UK.

