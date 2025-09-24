BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
Sep 24, 2025
Print Print 2025-09-24

Saylani Mass IT students develop AI-based facial recognition app

Press Release Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

KARACHI: Students of Saylani Mass IT Boot camp have achieved a major milestone by developing an artificial intelligence–based facial recognition app capable of identifying and delivering photos of up to 15,000 individuals simultaneously at large-scale events.

The application, titled “Snap Freeze”, was introduced at the three-day ITCN Asia 2025 Expo in Karachi. Its formal international launch is scheduled for next month at GITEX Dubai, one of the world’s largest IT exhibitions.

On the very first day of ITCN Asia, more than 1,000 registered participants automatically received their event photographs in their profiles through the app. Built entirely in-house without relying on any third-party APIs, Snap Freeze is a 100 percent Pakistani product – a testament to the talent of Saylani IT students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Saylani Mass IT

