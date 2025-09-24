Sindh to provide pink scooters to women: Sharjeel

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to provide pink scooters to women this week. In this regard, a meeting was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting reviewed the “Pink Scooters Programme” in detail.

Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kanwal Bhutto, and other officers attended the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the provincial government will distribute free electric scooters to women and female students this week.

He said this initiative is a revolutionary step for women that will make daily travel easier. He added that the facility will save time, reduce travel costs, and provide women with safe and dignified transport. The scheme is designed especially for women who rely on public transport for education, employment, or other needs.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh Mass Transit Authority is compiling records of applicants, and electric scooters will be allotted based on merit and need through a transparent process.

He further stated that the Sindh government has developed a simple and transparent procedure to ensure that as many women as possible benefit from this initiative.

The government wants to empower women in every aspect of life, and this scheme will be a positive step in that direction. He urged all female students and working women to take full advantage of this facility.

