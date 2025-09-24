BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
Print Print 2025-09-24

CM congratulates Saudi leadership, people on National Day

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated Saudi leadership and people on Saudi Arabia’s National Day. She said, “Congratulations from the people of Punjab to the custodian of two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.” She added that Pakistan shares Saudi Arabia’s happiness on its National Day. Saudi Arabia is not just a friend of Pakistan, but a place of love and devotion for every Muslim.

The Chief Minister noted that Pakistan has also achieved the status of Custodian of Two Holy Mosques after the recent defense agreement between KSA and Pakistan. She said, “I am grateful to the Saudi leadership and people for their full support to Pakistan in difficult times.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the holy land of Saudi Arabia is a symbol of faith, courage and unity for the Muslim Ummah. The entire nation is proud of defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which is not just words, but a shield for the Muslim Ummah. We are praying for peace, progress and prosperity in Saudi Arabia.

