Over 4.7m affected: Azma says Punjab govt to deploy its own resources towards flood relief efforts

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

LAHORE: Over 4.7 million people have been affected by floods, including 2.6 million directly and 2.1 million livestock. A total of 27 districts and 4,794 villages, including areas along three rivers, have been impacted.

For relief and rescue operations, 2,213 teams are actively working in the field, the Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, said.

Talking to media Azma shared that affected farmers will be compensated with Rs. 20,000 per acre, while homeowners will receive Rs. 1 million for complete loss and Rs. 500,000 for partial damage. Additionally, Rs. 500,000 compensation will be provided for the loss of cows and buffaloes. All these payments are being made from Punjab government’s own resources without seeking external aid, she added.

According to her, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not a political party but a group of people creating chaos, with no program for the people, relying only on divisive and flood politics.

In contrast, she said the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and her team are standing firmly with the people on every front affected by floods. There is no flood-hit area in Punjab where the CM herself has not reached, she added. She (Maryam) has personally sat among victims like a worker, listening to their pain—reflecting a new style of governance.

Azma Bokhari said that under the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” program, 80,000 houses are under construction, which will increase to 100,000 by December. Furthermore, “Relief Cards” are being introduced so victims can receive aid without standing in long queues.

She appreciated the cooperation of the federal government and NDMA, adding that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gillani have also praised CM Punjab’s efforts.

She further said Pakistan’s security agreement with Saudi Arabia is a symbol of national dignity, and baseless criticism against it is unfortunate. She added that the Punjab government is not only tackling flood challenges but also actively addressing environmental issues, particularly smog. Crop burning in Indian Punjab also affects our air index, but the Punjab government believes in practical measures, she added.

