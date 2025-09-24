Beijing’s parade proves China is in full control

On September 3, 2025, Beijing staged one of the most consequential parades in modern history — a stunning display of military power, technological mastery, and economic confidence. While commemorating the end of World War II, the underlying message was unmistakable: China, backed by its allies, is reshaping the global order, and the United States is no longer in control.

The parade showcased China’s breathtaking technological advances and unprecedented military preparedness. Rolling past the gathered leaders were the DF-5C intercontinental ballistic missile with a staggering range of 20,000 kilometers, the road-mobile DF-61 ICBM designed for rapid deployment, and hypersonic YJ-series missiles capable of penetrating US carrier strike groups at Mach speeds. Among the most discussed revelations were the LY-1 laser systems capable of disabling drones, satellites, and ballistic projectiles within seconds; autonomous submarine drones like the AJX-002 designed for stealth nuclear delivery; swarm-capable torpedo-shaped sea drones; AI-powered “robot wolves” engineered for reconnaissance and battlefield dominance; and the Type-100 intelligent battle tank — a next-generation armored platform integrating real-time data with precision strike capabilities. China’s fully operational nuclear triad of land-based missiles, submarine-launched warheads, and air-deployed systems was on full display, demonstrating its complete strategic deterrence readiness.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025