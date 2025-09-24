Schools shut, flights axed as Typhoon Ragasa nears HK, southern China

HONG KONG: Hong Kong and parts of southern China ground to a halt on Tuesday evening as Super Typhoon Ragasa approached with high winds and lashing rain, forcing Chinese authorities to shut down schools and businesses in at least 10 cities.

Ragasa had already toppled trees, torn the roofs off buildings and killed at least two people while ripping through the northern Philippines, where thousands sought shelter in schools and evacuation centres.

The super typhoon was generating maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometres (127 miles) per hour near its centre while moving west across the South China Sea, according to Hong Kong’s weather service.

The Hong Kong Observatory earlier issued its third-highest typhoon warning, T8, adding it would consider upgrading the warning as early as 11:00 pm (1500 GMT) Tuesday.

“The weather is expected to deteriorate rapidly overnight, with winds strengthening quickly,” the observatory said.

An AFP reporter saw waves nearly five metres high smash into the seaside promenade of Hong Kong’s Heng Fa Chuen residential district around nightfall.

Resident Terence Choi said he had stocked two days’ worth of food at home, adding that he was “quite nervous” about the prospect of the housing estate losing power and fresh water supply.

Yang Lee-o, who has lived in the coastal neighbourhood of Lei Yue Mun for 40 years, said government workers had already spent a day placing sandbags.

“Lei Yue Mun is the hardest hit whenever there’s a typhoon or rainstorm,” said the 71-year-old, adding that the water level went up to her thighs during a previous super typhoon.

Hong Kong’s number-two official, Eric Chan, previously said Ragasa would pose a “serious threat” comparable to the super typhoons of 2017 and 2018, which cost hundreds of millions in property damage.

Scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful as the world warms due to the effects of human-driven climate change.

Southern China affected

Ragasa — named after the Filipino word for rapid motion — is expected to make landfall in the central and western coastal areas of Guangdong within 24 hours, the province’s emergency management bureau said on Tuesday morning.

At a commercial street across from the main train station in the southern city of Zhuhai on Tuesday afternoon, locals were preparing storefronts for the approaching storm.

Among them was 28-year-old Hong Wei, who spoke to AFP while placing long strips of tape across the glass windows of a shop.

“This typhoon is quite powerful,” said Hong. “So we put some safety tape on the glass to prevent it from breaking up into many small pieces and flying around,” he said.

“We’re trying our best to avoid some safety issues... I’m quite worried.”

Nearby, workers at a tea shop piled outdoor furniture inside, while other businesses had shut early in anticipation of the storm.

But many locals in the typhoon-prone region told AFP that they weren’t too concerned about the reports, with one 20-year-old man in Zhuhai surnamed Huang telling AFP he was “used to it”.

But Huang said he still planned to take precautions: “I’ll stick some tape on my windows and stock up on various things. That’s very important.”

Shenzhen earlier ordered the evacuation of 400,000 people.