BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
BOP 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 97.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.34%)
DCL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.55%)
DGKC 249.33 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.47%)
FCCL 57.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.6%)
FFL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
GCIL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
HUBC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.25%)
KEL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.42%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.38%)
NBP 189.98 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.36%)
PAEL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.29%)
POWER 18.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 192.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.55%)
PRL 35.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
PTC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SNGP 137.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.28%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.3%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 16,299 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 52,637 Decreased By -300.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 157,945 Decreased By -835.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 48,152 Decreased By -348.1 (-0.72%)
Oil prices move up

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

HOUSTON: Oil prices rose by more than USD1 a barrel on Tuesday after a deal to resume exports from Iraq’s Kurdistan stalled, pacifying some investor concerns that the restart would add to global oversupply fears.

Brent crude futures were up USD1.18, or 1.8 percent, to USD67.75 a barrel by 10:38 a.m. EDT (1438 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose USD1.27, or 2 percent, to USD63.55 a barrel, both recouping modest earlier losses.

Pipeline oil exports from Iraq’s Kurdistan region to Turkey had yet to restart on Tuesday despite hopes of a deal to end the deadlock, as two key producers asked for debt repayment guarantees.

The deal between Iraq’s federal and Kurdish regional governments and oil firms aims to resume exports of about 230,000 barrels per day of oil from Kurdistan to the global market via Turkey, halted since March 2023.

Brent and WTI had fallen for the previous four sessions, dropping around 3 percent. Both benchmarks rose more than USD1 a barrel during the session on Tuesday. “This was a perfect example of do not count your barrels until they have been pumped. The market sold off on reports of a Kurdistan deal, and the lack of a deal has now taken those barrels out of the market,” said Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group.

Overall, the global oil market is bracing for elevated supply and slowing demand, hampered by the take-up of electric vehicles and economic pressures fuelled by US tariffs. In its latest monthly report, the International Energy Agency said world oil supply would rise more rapidly this year and a surplus could expand in 2026 as OPEC+ members increase output and supply from outside the producer group grows.

Still, risks overhang the market as traders monitor the European Union’s consideration of stricter sanctions on Russian oil exports, as well as any escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

