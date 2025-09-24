Pakistan, Bahrain say will enhance collaboration in aviation sector

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bahrain on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to deepening defence cooperation, with a particular focus on joint training initiatives and enhanced collaboration in the aviation sector.

This came during a meeting between General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Commander of the Bahrain National Guard, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

During the discussions, both sides highlighted the importance of sustained military-to-military engagement amid evolving regional challenges. The Air Chief briefed the visiting dignitary on PAF’s modernisation plans, including infrastructure development, revamping of training systems, and the induction of advanced capabilities aimed at boosting operational readiness and maintaining a technological edge in multi-domain warfare.

General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa praised PAF’s “professional excellence and remarkable courage” during the recent conflict with India, expressing keen interest in conducting bilateral exercises and joint training programs. He emphasized that such initiatives would promote mutual growth and strengthening shared operational experience.

