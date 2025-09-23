BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
Pakistan

Pakistan seeks stronger trade, tourism cooperation with Austria: PM Shehbaz

BR Web Desk Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 10:51pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed Pakistan’s desire to expand bilateral cooperation with Austria in diverse sectors, particularly trade, tourism, climate change, and education.

The prime minister held a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to the PM Office.

Sharif underlined the importance of enhancing bilateral trade ties and exploring new avenues of collaboration to deepen relations.

The Austrian chancellor thanked the prime minister for the meeting and voiced his government’s willingness to strengthen cooperation. Both leaders also agreed to exchange delegations to promote tourism between the two countries.

The prime minister is in New York to attend the 80th UNGA session. He is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other ministers and senior government officials.

During the visit, the PM will participate in several high-level events, including important meetings of the UN Security Council, the High-Level Meeting of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), and a special high-level event on climate action.

