BML 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
BOP 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.91%)
CNERGY 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.7%)
CPHL 98.17 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.45%)
DCL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
DGKC 248.50 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (0.81%)
FCCL 57.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-3.31%)
FFL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
HUBC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-1.74%)
KEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.88%)
KOSM 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
MLCF 106.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.28%)
NBP 189.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.62%)
PIAHCLA 20.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.93%)
PIBTL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.55%)
POWER 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 193.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.52%)
PREMA 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.81%)
PRL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.76%)
PTC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.3%)
SNGP 137.55 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (3.41%)
SSGC 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
TPLP 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.18%)
TREET 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.94%)
TRG 82.20 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (4.09%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.82%)
BR100 16,361 Decreased By -44.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 52,813 Decreased By -125.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 158,620 Decreased By -160.6 (-0.1%)
KSE30 48,342 Decreased By -158.1 (-0.33%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At UNGA, PM Shehbaz to raise Kashmir, Palestine issue

  • Will also present Pakistan’s perspective on key global matters
BR Web Desk Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 12:00pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will underscore Pakistan’s position on Kashmir and Palestine at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which is set to commence on Tuesday.

The PM landed in New York on Monday evening and is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other ministers and senior government officials.

During the UNGA session, the PM will participate in several high-level events, including important meetings of the UN Security Council, the High-Level Meeting of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), and a special high-level event on climate action.

He is also scheduled to join a meeting of select Islamic leaders with US President Donald Trump to discuss regional and international peace and security.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz will address the UNGA, where he is expected to highlight Pakistan’s stance on key global and regional issues.

In his speech, the premier is expected to call on the international community to address the prolonged occupation and denial of the right to self-determination in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in Palestine.

He will particularly focus on the crisis in Gaza and urge decisive action to end the suffering of Palestinians.

The prime minister will also present Pakistan’s stance on regional security and global challenges, including climate change, terrorism, Islamophobia and sustainable development.

Ishaq Dar meets Syrian president

Meanwhile, the foreign minister met Syrian President Ahmed al-Shara’a on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

In a post on X, Dar said he reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the Syrian people, and “we shared the resolve to further deepen historic Pakistan–Syria friendship through cooperation across diverse domains, including trade, human capital, and development”.

UNGA PM Shehbaz Sharif UNGA session Palestinian state UNSC Gaza ceasefire resolution high level segment of UNGA PM Shehbaz at UNGA

Comments

200 characters

At UNGA, PM Shehbaz to raise Kashmir, Palestine issue

Equities open strong, KSE-100 surges nearly 1,200 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

Oil extends declines after Iraq, Kurdish governments agree to restart oil pipeline

Trump to meet officials from Pakistan, other Muslim-majority countries on Gaza

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

PM orders economic roadmap

Read more stories