BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
BOP 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 97.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.34%)
DCL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.55%)
DGKC 249.33 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.47%)
FCCL 57.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.6%)
FFL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
GCIL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
HUBC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.25%)
KEL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.42%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.38%)
NBP 189.98 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.36%)
PAEL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.29%)
POWER 18.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 192.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.55%)
PRL 35.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
PTC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SNGP 137.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.28%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.3%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 16,299 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 52,637 Decreased By -300.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 157,945 Decreased By -835.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 48,152 Decreased By -348.1 (-0.72%)
Sep 23, 2025
Markets

European shares rise as US spending boosts luxury stocks

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2025 09:35pm

European stocks touched their highest in more than a week on Tuesday, lifted by a rally in luxury goods companies on higher U.S. spending and gains for wind energy stocks after a court ruled that Orsted could restart work on a U.S. offshore project.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.4%, after having touched its highest since September 16 earlier in the session. Most regional bourses also closed higher.

Portugal stocks closed at their highest in more than three weeks after the country kept its budget surplus target for 2025, allowing it to continue reducing its debt ratio.

Meanwhile, luxury stocks such as LVMH L’Oreal and Richemont were all among the top 10 gainers on the STOXX. American luxury spending turned positive in September for the first time in 37 months, BofA card data showed.

Shares of Orsted jumped 4% after a U.S. federal judge ruled that the Danish offshore wind developer could restart work on a nearly finished wind farm project off the coast of Rhode Island.

“We take it as a favourable development,” said Laura Cooper, global investment strategist at Nuveen, who has a favourable outlook on the clean energy sector.

Retailers climbed nearly 2%, boosted by a 14.6% surge in home improvement retailer Kingfisher KGF.L after it raised its full-year profit outlook.

Ireland’s Kingspan Group KSP.I jumped 8.2% after announcing plans for an IPO of 25% of its data centre unit ADVNSYS, which could leave the building materials maker debt-free.

The broader technology index rose 0.6%, reversing early losses, following gains in Wall Street tech shares as Nvidia said it would invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI and supply it with data centre chips.

European stocks, which outperformed U.S. peers in early 2025 on defence-related gains, have since lagged as AI optimism lifted America’s tech giants.

The S&P 500 is up close to 14% so far this year, compared with the STOXX 600’s about 9.3% gain.

The healthcare sub-index fell 1.2%, snapping its longest daily winning streak in more than a month, with shares of drugmaker Roche and Novo Nordisk down more than 2% each.

On the data front, euro zone growth held firm, buoyed by Germany’s fiscal firepower that helped offset France’s economic jitters, but storm clouds may be gathering as U.S. tariffs begin to bite, key data showed Tuesday.

France’s economy shrank over the same period, while British businesses reported waning momentum and confidence.

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill struck a cautiously optimistic tone, saying he was more at ease with inflation prospects than earlier this year.

In Sweden, the central bank trimmed its policy rate to 1.75% and signalled a prolonged pause ahead. Stockholm’s benchmark index closed up 0.7%, after hitting a near one-month high.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 European STOXX 600 STOXX index

