Pakistan mourns passing of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti

Pakistan on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, praising his lifelong service to Islam and guidance to the Muslim world.

“The Government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened by the passing of Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It that his wisdom and dedication had left a lasting impact on the Muslim Ummah.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended condolences, calling the late Grand Mufti “a profound scholar whose services to Islam and guidance will be long remembered.”

He conveyed his sympathies to the Kingdom, the Royal Family and the Saudi people, assuring that Pakistan “stands with them in this moment of grief.”