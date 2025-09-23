BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
BOP 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 97.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.34%)
DCL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.55%)
DGKC 249.33 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.47%)
FCCL 57.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.6%)
FFL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
GCIL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
HUBC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.25%)
KEL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.42%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.38%)
NBP 189.98 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.36%)
PAEL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.29%)
POWER 18.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 192.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.55%)
PRL 35.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
PTC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SNGP 137.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.28%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.3%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 16,299 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 52,637 Decreased By -300.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 157,945 Decreased By -835.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 48,152 Decreased By -348.1 (-0.72%)
Sep 23, 2025
Pakistan

Pakistan mourns passing of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti

BR Web Desk Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 08:02pm

Pakistan on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, praising his lifelong service to Islam and guidance to the Muslim world.

“The Government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened by the passing of Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It that his wisdom and dedication had left a lasting impact on the Muslim Ummah.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended condolences, calling the late Grand Mufti “a profound scholar whose services to Islam and guidance will be long remembered.”

He conveyed his sympathies to the Kingdom, the Royal Family and the Saudi people, assuring that Pakistan “stands with them in this moment of grief.”

PM Shehbaz Sharif Saudi grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Sheikh

