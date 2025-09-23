BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
World

Israel to close West Bank-Jordan crossing from Wednesday, Palestinian border authority says

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2025 07:09pm
Displaced Palestinians flee Rafah with their belongings to safer areas in the southern Gaza Strip on May 7, 2024 following an evacuation order by the Israeli army the previous day, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. Photo: AFP
Displaced Palestinians flee Rafah with their belongings to safer areas in the southern Gaza Strip on May 7, 2024 following an evacuation order by the Israeli army the previous day, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. Photo: AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel will close the Allenby Crossing, the sole gateway between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan, starting on Wednesday until further notice, the Palestinian General Authority for Borders and Crossings said on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear why Israel was closing the crossing.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israel Airports Authority, which manages the crossing, did not immediately respond to a request for comment during a public holiday in Israel.

Israel Airports Authority said on Monday that the crossing had reopened for passenger traffic, days after a Jordanian truck driver opened fire there, killing two Israeli soldiers.

Macron recognizes Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said on Tuesday the crossing was closed to passenger and freight traffic from the Israeli side until further notice.

The Allenby Crossing is the main route for transporting commercial goods between Jordan and the West Bank.

