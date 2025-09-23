Pakistan seeks deeper trade and investment linkages with Hungary: Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said Pakistan is keen to deepen trade and investment linkages with Hungary, as the two countries mark 60 years of diplomatic relations.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session in New York.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral ties as the two countries mark 60 years of diplomatic relations.

FM Dar underscored Pakistan’s strong desire to expand trade and investment linkages with Hungary, briefing his counterpart on steps taken by Islamabad to facilitate Hungarian investments.

Szijjarto thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Dar for their personal support in encouraging Hungarian companies to invest in Pakistan.

At UNGA, PM Shehbaz to raise Kashmir, Palestine issue

The two ministers expressed resolve to finalise agreements on the protection of mutual investments and cooperation in civil aviation, alongside the early launch of direct flight operations between Pakistan and Hungary. They also discussed the conclusion of a visa abolition agreement for diplomatic and official passport holders.

Dar thanked Hungary for offering 400 scholarships to Pakistani students, while Szijjarto reiterated his government’s commitment to continue providing education opportunities to Pakistani youth.

Regional and international peace and security issues also came under discussion during the meeting.