BML 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.76%)
BOP 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.85%)
CNERGY 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 97.35 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.08%)
DCL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
DGKC 249.98 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.73%)
FCCL 57.63 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.32%)
FFL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
GCIL 33.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
HUBC 210.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.2%)
KEL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.26%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 107.79 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.75%)
NBP 189.61 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.16%)
PAEL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 20.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.08%)
POWER 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
PPL 192.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.23%)
PREMA 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-6.12%)
PRL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.43%)
SNGP 138.71 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.81%)
SSGC 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
TREET 26.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.63%)
TRG 83.00 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.42%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 16,299 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 52,637 Decreased By -300.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 157,945 Decreased By -835.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 48,152 Decreased By -348.1 (-0.72%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IT sector to be ‘core element’ under KSA-Pakistan agreement: Shaza Fatima

BR Web Desk Published 23 Sep, 2025 04:05pm
IT sector to be ‘core element’ under KSA-Pakistan agreement: Shaza Fatima

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday said that the IT sector will be a “core element” under the newly inked Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of ITCN Asia-2025 in Karachi, the minister stated: “We have received a note from London stating that the IT sector will be a core element for investment opportunities under the newly signed SMDA.”

Last week, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed SMDA during Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Riyadh, which clearly states: “Any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

While primarily a defence pact, economic experts believe that the agreement has opened a new chapter in bilateral relations with much potential to boost investment and explore joint ventures, foreign direct investment, oil & gas energy cooperation and IT exports.

Highlighting Pakistan’s digital journey, Shaza informed that Pakistan’s tech sector has registered annual growth of 20% in recent years. She informed that in the last two years, Pakistan’s internet and data usage increased by 24%.

The number of Pakistan’s freelancers and remote workers has doubled in one year, she said.

The minister informed that the government intends to make Pakistan a data transit hub of the region.

The minister added that the government is prioritising the resolution of IT and internet-related issues and is taking concrete steps to ensure 5G access across all regions of the country.

She said that the government intends to conduct spectrum auction by the end of this year. “The auction will increase spectrum availability from 274MHz to 1,000Hz, but will also introduce 5G into the country,” she said.

Shaza reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equipping one million youth with AI skills.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), IT exports rose to $691 million during the period of July to August as compared to $584 million reported in the same period of the last year, while showing a surge of $107 million year-on-year.

IT sector freelancers Shaza Fatima Pakistan SaudiArabia ties Pakistan–Saudi Arabia Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA)

Comments

200 characters

IT sector to be ‘core element’ under KSA-Pakistan agreement: Shaza Fatima

Equities open strong, KSE-100 surges nearly 1,200 points in early trade

Pakistani rupee sees 33rd successive gain against US dollar

After years of progress, Pakistan sees poverty rise again — World Bank urges people‑centred reforms

Gold surges to record-breaking high in Pakistan

Trump to meet officials from Pakistan, other Muslim-majority countries on Gaza

New berths, storage facilities announced for Port Qasim to boost exports

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric ton sugar tender, traders say

Pakistani fertiliser firm signs non-compete deal with US-based FMC, gets $6mn

OGDC’s profit down 19% in FY25 amid lower sales

Read more stories