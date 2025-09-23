New berths, storage facilities announced for Port Qasim to boost exports

The government has unveiled major initiatives at Port Qasim aimed at boosting cement and clinker exports, including the construction of new berths, expanded storage facilities, and infrastructure upgrades to enhance the port’s handling capacity.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced the developments on Tuesday, according to a statement.

Chairing a meeting, Chaudhry said a sub-committee representing all major ports, headed by the Port Qasim Authority, Rear Admiral Syed Moazzam Ilyas, has finalised key recommendations to accelerate export capabilities.

The minister underscored the urgent need to expedite the construction of two additional multi-purpose berths at Port Qasim, which will significantly increase the port’s capacity to handle export cargo more efficiently.

“To support export logistics, plans are also underway to build an additional storage facility at Port Qasim with a capacity of 30,000 metric tons,” he said.

The project is expected to begin by the end of 2025 after completing necessary formalities, he added.

Chaudhry further announced that permanent repair work on the existing storage infrastructure will be undertaken, with completion targeted within 4-5 months by December 2025 to ensure seamless export operations.

During the meeting, it was learnt that the Port Qasim Authority will collaborate with the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) for the potential use of the currently underutilised Sahiwal berth for clinker exports.

The minister said that these measures form part of a broader government strategy to strengthen the maritime sector and enhance the export competitiveness, particularly in cement and clinker, contributing to economic growth and trade development.