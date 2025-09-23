Master Changan to launch Pakistan’s first CKD range-extended hybrid electric vehicle

A new era of mobility is about to begin. This November 2025, Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) will roll out Pakistan’s first locally assembled Range-Extended Hybrid Electric Vehicle (REEV), the Deepal S05 — a premium C-segment SUV with a jaw-dropping 1000+ km combined driving range and pure electric drive powered by an on-board self-charging generator.

“This launch marks a defining moment for Pakistan’s auto industry — we are not only addressing range anxiety but also shaping the future of mobility with an EV-first platform designed for our market,” said Danial Malik, CEO of Master Changan.

The S05 isn’t just another SUV — it’s a game-changer. Built on a next-generation EV-first platform, it boasts the longest wheelbase and widest body in its class, giving passengers the largest cabin space of any C-segment SUV in Pakistan. Already a globally successful product under the Deepal brand, the S05 is now arriving to make history as the most advanced SUV ever launched in Pakistan.

Designed by legendary automotive visionary Klaus Zyciora (former Head of Design at Volkswagen Group), the S05 stuns with a spacecraft-inspired front fascia, futuristic wide-body stance, frameless windows, and hidden door handles. This breakthrough styling has already earned it the prestigious iF Design Award, confirming its place among the world’s most forward-thinking vehicles.

In just six years, MCML has risen to become Pakistan’s no. 3 automotive brand and the no. 1 new entrant, with over 65,000 vehicles on the road. Last year, MCML introduced Deepal — Pakistan’s first electric-first brand — which has already claimed the top spot as the nation’s no. 1 premium New Energy Vehicle (NEV) brand with models like the Deepal S07 SUV and Deepal L07 sedan.

Now, the S05 is set to raise the bar even higher. At a time when EV adoption in Pakistan has been slowed by range anxiety and limited charging infrastructure, the Deepal S05 arrives as the answer drivers have been waiting for — combining futuristic styling, global technology, and long-distance practicality tailored for Pakistan’s roads.

The countdown has already begun: road testing is underway across the country, and anticipation is building fast.

With the Deepal S05, MCML is set to ignite a new chapter for Pakistan’s auto industry — one where freedom is extended, range is limitless, and the future arrives ahead of schedule.