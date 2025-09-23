BML 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
BOP 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.99%)
CPHL 97.86 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.61%)
DCL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
DGKC 248.85 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.27%)
FCCL 57.62 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.3%)
FFL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.74%)
GCIL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
HUBC 209.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.37%)
KEL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.4%)
KOSM 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 107.22 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.21%)
NBP 189.40 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.05%)
PAEL 54.84 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.01%)
PIAHCLA 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
POWER 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
PPL 193.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.13%)
PREMA 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.15%)
PRL 35.89 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.79%)
PTC 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.17%)
SNGP 137.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.92%)
SSGC 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.48%)
TELE 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.19%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
TREET 27.06 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.69%)
TRG 82.52 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.83%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,389 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 53,049 Increased By 111.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 158,496 Decreased By -285 (-0.18%)
KSE30 48,325 Decreased By -175.2 (-0.36%)
World

Turkey plans to buy hundreds of Boeing airliners and Lockheed Martin fighters, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2025 12:15pm

Turkiye President Tayyip Erdogan plans to buy hundreds of Boeing airliners and Lockheed Martin fighters and also push for some of their parts to be produced in the country, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Erdogan is keen to offset the planned payments for American aircraft with local production deals worth more than $10 billion, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

President Tayyip Erdogan Boeing airliners Lockheed Martin fighters

Comments

200 characters

