Turkey plans to buy hundreds of Boeing airliners and Lockheed Martin fighters, Bloomberg News reports
Turkiye President Tayyip Erdogan plans to buy hundreds of Boeing airliners and Lockheed Martin fighters and also push for some of their parts to be produced in the country, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Erdogan is keen to offset the planned payments for American aircraft with local production deals worth more than $10 billion, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
