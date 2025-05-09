AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
World Print 2025-05-09

Bill Gates to give away $200bn by 2045, says Musk is ‘killing’ world’s poorest children

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 06:02am

LONDON: Bill Gates pledged on Thursday to give away $200 billion via his charitable foundation by 2045 and lashed out at Elon Musk, accusing the world’s richest man of “killing the world’s poorest children” through huge cuts to the US foreign aid budget.

The 69-year-old billionaire co-founder of Microsoft said he was speeding up his plans to divest almost all of his fortune and would close the foundation on December 31, 2045, earlier than previously planned. Gates said he hoped the money would help eradicate diseases like polio and malaria, end preventable deaths among women and children, and reduce global poverty.

His announcement follows moves by governments, including President Donald Trump’s administration, to slash international aid budgets. The US cuts have been overseen by the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children is not a pretty one,” Gates told the Financial Times. In an interview with Reuters, Gates warned of a stark reversal to decades of progress in reducing mortality in the next four to six years due to the funding cuts.

“The number of deaths will start going up for the first time ... it’s going to be millions more deaths because of the resources,” Gates told Reuters.

“I think governments will come back to caring about children surviving” over the next 20-year period though, he said. Gates and Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, once agreed over the role of the wealthy in giving away money to help others, but have since clashed several times. “People will say a lot of things about me when I die, but I am determined that ‘he died rich’ will not be one of them,” Gates wrote in a post on his website.

“There are too many urgent problems to solve for me to hold onto resources that could be used to help people.”

He added: “It’s unclear whether the world’s richest countries will continue to stand up for its poorest people,” noting cuts from major donors including Britain and France alongside the US, the world’s biggest donor.

Gates said that despite the foundation’s deep pockets, progress would not be possible without government support. He praised the response to aid cuts in Africa, where some governments have reallocated budgets, but said that as an example polio would not be eradicated without US funding.

Gates made the announcement on the foundation’s 25th anniversary. He set up the organization with his then-wife Melinda French Gates in 2000, and they were later joined by billionaire investor Warren Buffett. “I have come a long way since I was just a kid starting a software company with my friend from middle school,” Gates said.

