BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Indian benchmarks to open flat as US trade optimism balances visa worries

  • Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,256.5 points
Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2025 08:03am

India’s equity benchmarks are set to open little changed on Tuesday, as optimism over progress in trade talks with the United States helped balance concerns about steep H-1B visa fees.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,256.5 points as of 07:55 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open near Monday’s close of 25,202.35.

On Monday, both the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex fell, dragged by major information technology stocks that together lost about $10 billion in market value after Washington announced a $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications.

Sentiment improved, however, after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the importance of ties with India during talks with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“Indian equities are likely to consolidate after the recent run-up and Monday’s dip, with focus on Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s US visit for trade negotiations,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Analysts also noted that the goods and services tax (GST) cuts, effective from Monday, could cushion some of the worries linked to trade and visa policy.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) turned net sellers of Indian shares after two sessions of buying on Monday, offloading stocks worth 29.1 billion rupees (about $330 million).

Domestic investors remained buyers for the 19th straight session, purchasing stocks worth 21.05 billion rupees, according to provisional data from the NSE.

