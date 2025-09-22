BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
IT firms drag India’s stock benchmarks on new US visa fee structure

Reuters Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 09:43am

Indian equity benchmarks fell on Monday, dented by information technology stocks after the U.S. introduced a new fee structure for fresh H-1B visa applications, raising concerns about the potential impact on outsourcing and on-site project deployments.

The Nifty 50 was down 0.05% at 25,316 and the BSE Sensex slid 0.11% to 82,534.77, as of 9:50 a.m. IST.

Twelve of the 16 major sectors logged gains. The broader small-caps and mid-caps traded flat.

The IT sub-index, the second-heaviest sector in the Nifty and Sensex benchmarks, tumbled 3%, with all 10 of its constituents posting losses.

Indian stocks rise for 3rd week

Shares of Infosys, TCS, HCLTech and Wipro slid 2% each, topping the list of Nifty 50 losers.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed on Friday a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications. Last year, 71% of the approved H-1B beneficiaries were Indians.

India’s $283 billion IT sector, which generates about 57% of its total revenue from the United States, has long gained from American work visa programmes and outsourcing of software and business services.

“U.S. moves against India going beyond goods exports are really a major concern for equity markets,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research.

“Indian IT sector has been already growing its revenue in single digits. The latest move on H-1B visa fees will lead to possible deceleration in profits for Indian IT companies.”

Among individual stocks, Shipping Corporation of India jumped 6% after signing a deal with BPCL, HPCL and IOC to jointly acquire, own, operate and manage vessels.

Ceigall India rose 2% after becoming the lowest bidder for a 17-billion-rupee ($192.76 million) solar photovoltaic project with BESS in Madhya Pradesh.

PNC Infratech gained 2% after receiving an order worth 4.96 billion rupees for bridge and road construction in Bihar.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders climbed 4.3% after signing five deals with strategic partners in shipbuilding, port and infrastructure sectors.

